Pixel Starships 2 Has Been Released For PC & Mobile

You can officially play Pixel Starships 2, as the sci-fi sequel has been released on PC via Steam, as well as mobile devices

Indie game developer and publisher SavySoda have officially released Pixel Starships 2, as the sequel is available on both PC and mobile devices today. In case you haven't seen the game, you will manage every aspect of a starship that you will operate with a crew in this management and strategy MMORPG. We have the finer details about the game here with the latest trailer for you to check out before trying the game.

Pixel Starships 2

Pixel Starships 2 invites players and budding space explorers to set off on a one-of-a-kind intergalactic adventure, with new mechanics and campaigns designed to build on all of the best elements of the first entry in the series. Venture out into vast star systems filled with rich lore and dynamic choices in a brand-new single-player experience and embark on your own journey through the stars, joining factions, forming strategic alliances and engaging in epic interstellar battles.

With increased building limits and enhanced customisation options, players can elevate their ship design, building on the popular features of Pixel Starships. An upgraded visual engine brings detailed 3D ships, pixel art characters, and smooth animations to life. Together with new mechanics, the experience of the Pixel Starships universe is unlike anything players have encountered before. The early access release builds on the Pixel Starships 2 demo, optimising the game balance and taking player feedback into account to ensure existing and future starship captains have the best gameplay experience. Along with new frontiers to explore boldly, there is also a new single-player storyline, two new starship levels, and a host of new weapons to cater to every play-style.

Push the bounds of ship-building with enhanced customisation and strategic layering.

Embark on a brand-new single-player storyline across multiple star systems filled with rich lore and dynamic choices.

Compete in real-time tactical battles against players worldwide with updated matchmaking and competitive rewards.

Marvel at the detailed ships, characters, and animations, built with a modernised visual engine and next-gen pixel graphics.

