Pizza Slice Confirmed For Steam Launch This March

Get ready to start making pizza for the city with your own shop in Pizza Slice, as the game has been a launch date this March

Article Summary Pizza Slice launches on Steam this March, letting you run your own pizzeria in a bustling city setting.

Manage your family pizzeria as Tonio, balancing authentic pizza-making with business challenges.

Expand your restaurant, create new recipes, battle competitors, and deal with the culinary mafia.

Enjoy solo or co-op play in this cozy and humorous restaurant simulator inspired by Italian traditions.

Indie game developer Quest Craft and publisher Gaming Factory have confirmed the launch date for their upcoming restaurant simulator game, Pizza Slice. The game was teased last Summer, and the team even released a free demo on Steam for players to try. Now we know the game will be out on March 4, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Pizza Slice

If you've been dreaming of running an Italian restaurant with traditions out of a cozy depiction of New York city, then you're in for a treat! Pizza Slice is more than just a simulator, it is a true Italian adventure! Take on the role of Tonio, manage your family pizzeria, bake authentic Italian pizzas, fight the competition and grow your business. See if you can win the title of the best pizzeria in the area!

The Dream – Experience a cozy Italy in the heart of a romanticized New York City: run an Italian pizzeria in the middle of a bustling American metropolis.

– Experience a cozy Italy in the heart of a romanticized New York City: run an Italian pizzeria in the middle of a bustling American metropolis. The Business – owning a restaurant is not only about the food, but also managing ingredients, doing prep work, cleaning, and being the front face of the establishment. In Pizza Slice you need to master the whole business of running a restaurant, not only the food.

– owning a restaurant is not only about the food, but also managing ingredients, doing prep work, cleaning, and being the front face of the establishment. In Pizza Slice you need to master the whole business of running a restaurant, not only the food. The Buzz – you need to think on your feet – expand the amount of tables, buy better kitchenware, learn or create new recipes, fight your competition and fend off the culinary mafia all while doing your everyday chores.

– you need to think on your feet – expand the amount of tables, buy better kitchenware, learn or create new recipes, fight your competition and fend off the culinary mafia all while doing your everyday chores. A cozy simulation – the above points make you sweaty? Relax and have-a-go! Pizza Slice at its heart is a romantic and humorous depiction of what it means to run a modern restaurant business.

– the above points make you sweaty? Relax and have-a-go! Pizza Slice at its heart is a romantic and humorous depiction of what it means to run a modern restaurant business. A portion for two – you will have your unique staff at the restaurant but why not invite a friend and play together? It's half the buzz and double the fun!

