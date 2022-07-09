Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey Launches For Switch
Assemble Entertainment launched a brand new title for Nintendo Switch this week with Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey. The game has already been out for PC and mobile devices, as you get to experience a choose-your-own-adventure-
Subvert the "Alien Invader" trope by taking on the persona of one. The mission? Once the crash and culture shock wears off, explore the cozy Bavarian town of Unter-Hinterobersdorf, located in the beautiful scenic Germanic countryside, and stay under the citizens' radar while fixing your radar (and the rest of the ship while you're at it). Design a cute and cuddly or funky fresh Martian visitor and utilize the Aliens' shapeshifting abilities for some bonafide "Barbvarian" blending-in. With engaging minigames that progress the narrative, a charming story, and gorgeous illustrations, Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is sure to be an unforgettable, out-of-this-world adventure.
- "Basic" Bavarians Meet "Extra" Terrestrials: Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory.
- Make the Right (or Funniest) Decision: With 19 possible endings, every choice matters, which means plenty of trial and error with comedic results.
- Big Brain Blobs: Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany.
- Handmade German Craftsmanship: Dozens of beautifully illustrated backgrounds and animated characters breathe life and personality into this sci-fi comedy experience.