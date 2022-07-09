Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey Launches For Switch

Assemble Entertainment launched a brand new title for Nintendo Switch this week with Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey. The game has already been out for PC and mobile devices, as you get to experience a choose-your-own-adventure- style game set in the Germanic South involving a castaway alien. The game comes with 19 different endings depending on how you want to play through the various storylines, each with its own unique twist to it. You can read more about the game below as it's currently available for the Switch.

Subvert the "Alien Invader" trope by taking on the persona of one. The mission? Once the crash and culture shock wears off, explore the cozy Bavarian town of Unter-Hinterobersdorf, located in the beautiful scenic Germanic countryside, and stay under the citizens' radar while fixing your radar (and the rest of the ship while you're at it). Design a cute and cuddly or funky fresh Martian visitor and utilize the Aliens' shapeshifting abilities for some bonafide "Barbvarian" blending-in. With engaging minigames that progress the narrative, a charming story, and gorgeous illustrations, Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is sure to be an unforgettable, out-of-this-world adventure. "Basic" Bavarians Meet "Extra" Terrestrials: Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory.

Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory. Make the Right (or Funniest) Decision: With 19 possible endings, every choice matters, which means plenty of trial and error with comedic results.

With 19 possible endings, every choice matters, which means plenty of trial and error with comedic results. Big Brain Blobs: Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany.

Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany. Handmade German Craftsmanship: Dozens of beautifully illustrated backgrounds and animated characters breathe life and personality into this sci-fi comedy experience.