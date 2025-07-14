Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gaddy Games, Plan B: Terraform

Plan B: Terraform Announced Late-August Release Date

Having already been in Early Access for two and a half years, Plan B: Terraform finally has a release date, as it arrives in late August

Transform a barren planet into a living world by managing factories, cities, and climate systems.

Craft sprawling supply chains using vehicles like trucks, trains, drones, and ships on a massive hex-based planet.

Enjoy a calm, science-driven simulation offering realistic environmental management and city-building.

Indie game developer and publisher Gaddy Games has confirmed the official release date for Plan B: Terraform, as the game leaves Early Access. If you haven't checked this one out yet, this is a "calm and contemplative" sci-fi simulation game where you must head out into space and terraform a brand new planet for colonization. The game has been out in Early Access since February 2023, getting small improvements along the way, but it looks like they're ready for Version 1.0, set to launch on August 29.2025. Enjoy the latest trailer showing off the final build of the game.

Plan B: Terraform

In Plan B: Terraform, take charge of transforming a lifeless rock into a habitable, thriving planet. Build sprawling factories, deploy supply chains with drones, trucks, trains, and ships, and raise cities from small settlements to metropolises housing millions. Along the way, you'll influence the climate itself—constructing greenhouse gas generators to raise temperatures, releasing underground sources of frozen water to form rivers and oceans, and ultimately planting forests across a dynamically simulated ecosystem.

Ter raform a Planet in Real Time : Warm the atmosphere, release underground frozen water, and experience a dynamically simulated water cycle—complete with evaporation, wind-driven clouds, and rainfall. Shape forests, rivers, and oceans, through a scientifically grounded climate simulation.

: Warm the atmosphere, release underground frozen water, and experience a dynamically simulated water cycle—complete with evaporation, wind-driven clouds, and rainfall. Shape forests, rivers, and oceans, through a scientifically grounded climate simulation. Build Massive Supply Chains : Extract resources, manufacture goods, and transport them across an enormous hex-based planet using trucks, trains, drones, and ships.

: Extract resources, manufacture goods, and transport them across an enormous hex-based planet using trucks, trains, drones, and ships. Develop Thriving Cities : Grow small settlements into bustling metropolises with populations in the millions by efficiently managing logistics and infrastructure.

: Grow small settlements into bustling metropolises with populations in the millions by efficiently managing logistics and infrastructure. Experience a Calm, Science-Driven Simulation : Enjoy a meditative sci-fi sandbox rooted in a credible near-future scenario, with educational insights into climate systems and sustainability.

: Enjoy a meditative sci-fi sandbox rooted in a credible near-future scenario, with educational insights into climate systems and sustainability. Play on a Planetary Scale: Explore and build on a vast world made up of over a million hexagons, complete with dynamic terrain, weather, and ecosystem changes.

