Planet Coaster 2 Announces New Sorcery Pack With Next Update

Planet Coaster 2 has a new update on the way, as well as a brand new pack of items, as you can get mystical with the Sorcery Pack

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2 unveils the Sorcery Pack DLC, launching alongside the upcoming free Update 7.

New magical theme lets players build wizard-inspired parks with castles, cauldrons, and glowing sigils.

Five thrilling new rides, including roller coasters, a flying theatre, and the Gale Force pendulum ride.

Update 7 adds Challenge Mode, enhanced building tools, and more creative park customization options.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments have revealed the next major pack coming to Planet Coaster 2, as they revealed the Sorcery Pack. This is basically the pack you need to make your own wizardry and magical world, without violating any copyrights from a dozen different franchises. This includes new rides, new additions to the park in general, new characters, and other fun content. The Pack will be its own DLC, but it will be released alongside the free Update 7, which adds a new Challenge Mode, additional creative options, the ability to rotate grid-based buildings on all three axes, new path customisation options, and more. W ehave more details on the pack below, along with two videos from the devs, as it all comes out on September 16, 2025.

Planet Coaster 2 – Sorcery Pack

For those looking to get creative, the Sorcery theme allows them to craft a domain that feels steeped in magic, where castle spires and arched buttresses rise above candlelit courtyards, adorned with gargoyle statues, bubbling cauldrons, and glowing sigils. Guests will also be enthralled by Vesper, the brand-new entertainer, who explores the winding alleys of the bustling town below, while new VFX and SFX options add even more immersion. For those brave enough to face the enchantment, a thrilling line-up of five new rides provides further opportunities to create magical moments – all of which can be customised with arcane new sorcery theming, or any combination of existing themes.

The Outmax – LSM Raid Coaster, offers quick switch tracks and swing launches that blend sophisticated engineering and adrenaline-pumping excitement to any park.

The Outmax – Bike and Sidecar, introduces a sleek steel coaster powered with explosive acceleration.

Something for all (m)ages arrives with the Vector – Child Coaster, a gentle yet exciting adventure.

An awe-inspiring immersive simulation experience awaits with Flying Theatre, where every twist, dive, and turn feels as if you're truly soaring through the air.

Lastly, Gale Force brings guests a dizzying pendulum flat ride where guests will feel every twist and tilt.

