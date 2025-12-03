Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2: Toybox Pack Releases This Thursday

Planet Coaster 2 has a new DLC pack coming this week, as the Toybox Pack adds new rides and park attraction this Thursday

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2: Toybox Pack DLC launches Thursday, adding five new rides themed after classic toys.

Transform parks with playful scenery, colorful cities, and imaginative decorations from block to cardboard.

New rides include a suspended coaster, family-friendly rollercoaster, spinning ride, wave machine, and tower drop.

Unlock new animatronics, animal blocks, blueprints, decals, and playful features for creative park builds.

Frontier Developments has a new DLC pack coming to Planet Coaster 2 this week, as players can enjoy the Toybox Pack and all of its cool additions. The team put together a pack that definately feels like the attractions came out of toy chest, especially the five new rides that will bring some thrills ou haven't seen before (or have a new take on ones you have). Enjoy the trailers and info here at the pack will be released on December

Planet Coaster 2: Toybox Pack

Unbox the fun with the Planet Coaster 2: Toybox Pack! Turn your park into a playful wonderland, with scenery built block-by-block straight from your childhood, featuring five sensational rides sure to delight guests of all ages. From colourful cities packed with larger-than-life toys, to creative arts and crafts areas – anything is possible, all you have to do is imagine it! Enter a vivid world born from your imagination, where every corner is filled with colour, nostalgia & fun. Marvel as the heroic Entertainer, Max Stormcloud keeps your park safe from evil (and your guests happy!).

Build towering skyscrapers with bright plastic pieces, stack wooden blocks to construct imaginative buildings, or even make creative use of cardboard to bring your park to life. Fill your park with fun using a range of new decals, a variety of toy animatronics from robots to aliens, adorable animal blocks, pre-made blueprints and so much more… of course, no toybox would be complete without googly eyes! A new set of exciting rides are here to play with! Do you find a spot for them straight out of the box, or use your imagination to make them your own?

