Planet Zoo: Grasslands & Africa Bundle Comes To Console

Planet Zoo: Console Edition now has new content available to buy as they have released the new Grasslands & Africa Bundle

Article Summary Planet Zoo: Console Edition unveils the Grasslands & Africa Bundle for Xbox and PlayStation.

Bundle combines two PC content packs offering 13 new animals and over 180 scenery pieces.

Highlights include maned wolf, emu, meerkat, southern white rhino, and five butterfly species.

Players can explore new scenarios in Argentinian grasslands and transform a hidden desert gem.

Frontier Developments has released a new pack of content for Planet Zoo: Console Edition, as players can get their hands on the Grasslands & Africa Bundle. The team has essentially taken two packs of content that have already been released on the PC version and crushed them together in a megapack of content to help catch console players up to where the PC players are. What's more, they did it for cheaper as the bundle is being sold for $8 on both Xbox and PlayStation, so if you do decide to buy it, it's technically a steal compared to their original prices. Enjoy the trailer as it's out now.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition – Grasslands & Africa Bundle

Planet Zoo: Console Edition players can prepare to welcome thirteen incredible new animals to their zoos with the Planet Zoo: Grasslands & Africa bundle! From today, zookeepers can embrace plains, prairies, and picturesque oases with 13 new animals, over 180 scenery pieces, and two exciting scenarios. When it comes to the Grasslands Animal Pack, guests will marvel at the maned wolf, emu, caracal, red-necked wallaby, nine-banded armadillo, striped hyena, and blue wildebeest. Five colorful species of butterflies also bring flying insects to the game for the first time as they flutter through their walkthrough exhibit.

In addition, players can test their skills with a scenario set in untamed Argentinian grasslands. The Africa Pack introduces even more fascinating species, with the meerkat, southern white rhino, African penguin, fennec fox, and sacred scarab beetle exhibit animal sure to impress. Budding builders can also create the ultimate African-inspired zoo with a stunning selection of scenery and foliage, while zookeepers must rise to the challenge of transforming a hidden desert gem into a new scenario.

