Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack To Launch This Tuesday

This week, Planet Zoo will be headed down under and around some of the less-explored parts of the Pacific with the Oceania Pack.

Frontier Developments released new details for the Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack that's on the way, as it will drop into the shop on September 19, 2023. The pack of content will take you down under and around parts of the Pacific Rim that don't get much exploration, as you'll be given some exotic creatures and habitats you don't often see in zoos. The release of the pack will also see a free base-game update that will include a wide range of features and extras for players to use, including a new glass viewing dome. We have more info from the devs below, along with the trailer, and you can get the full scope of details on their website.

"The Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack will let players discover the ways of the Pacific through five new species that have been highly requested by fans, as well as hundreds of scenery pieces inspired by the beautiful islands of Oceania. Players can also explore a thrilling new Campaign scenario that welcomes the return of Bernie Goodwin, who encourages the construction of a new zoo on an island near New Zealand. Players will be able to welcome five fascinating new species to their zoos, hailing from the wild, sun-kissed coasts of Oceania: the North Island Brown Kiwi, Tasmanian Devil, Little Penguin, Quokka, and the Spectacled Flying Fox walkthrough exhibit. Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack also brings over 200 scenery pieces inspired by the beauty of the Pacific region."

"With natural building materials, wooden carvings, colorful floral embellishments, and vibrant new plants, players can transform their zoos into an idyllic island paradise. In addition, zookeepers will meet some familiar faces as they try their hand at a brand new campaign scenario, working alongside Bernie Goodwin and his daughter to construct a new wildlife park. The pack will arrive alongside a free base-game update, bringing a range of extras and enhancements, including glass Viewing Domes, a new Temperate biome available for Oceania, and more.

