Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: MythicOwl, Planetiles

Planetiles Reveals September Release Date On Switch

Nintendo Switch players will soon be able to play the cozy space title Planetiles, as the game is coming to the platform this month

Article Summary MythicOwl announces Planetiles' release on Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2024.

Planetiles is a roguelike city builder with cozy, strategic gameplay elements.

Build planets tile by tile, completing missions and unlocking customizations.

Explore and cultivate biomes, earning resources and power-ups through strategic tile placement.

Indie game developer and publisher MythicOwl has revealed their game Planetiles will arrive on the Nintendo Switch at the end of this month. The game is essentially a roguelike city builder but with cozy elements to it so that while you are in the middle of all the action, you're not bogged down with some of the tropes you might experience in both genres. You'll build a planet, tile by tile, completing missions with certain objectives required to make the planet function, along with dealing with some randomness from space itself. We have the latest trailer for you here, as the game will be released on September 30, 2024.

Planetiles

Planetiles is a serene city builder with roguelike elements. Create natural habitats on remote planets as you satisfy quests and earn bonuses with strategically placed ecosystems. Craft habitats on varying planet sizes with strategic tile placement that earns you bonuses and unlockables, such as tile skins and customization options. Shaping a forest consisting of a specified number of fields or constructing a distinct feature like an oasis will give you different benefits depending on your quests and game progression. As the biomes you cultivate grow, so do your resources to build! Increase your reserve of tiles by completing missions that replenish your supplies so you can continue to expand across the worlds you shape through your choices.

The landscape reacts to your choices. Turn a few scraggly trees into a lush forest and create distinct biomes by placing tiles to satisfy quests and activate power-ups. Three different planet sizes and no endgame mean you can move between planets and build and manipulate biomes to your heart's desire. Uncover special structures through your tile placement choices. These unique features allow for special actions, such as shuffling the next shapes or placing a unique object on the planet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!