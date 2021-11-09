PlanetSide 2 Announces Massive Expansion With Expedition: Oshur

Rogue Planet Games announced this morning they will be releasing a new massive expansion for PlanetSide 2 which will be called Expedition: Oshur. The entire crux of this new expansion centers around the addition of an entire continent called Oshur. This is the first full-scale continent to be introduced into the game in seven years, and on top of that, it will be the first to feature water-based gameplay. So there will be combat on land, in the air, and under the sea. We don't have a set date for it just yet, but we do have more info and screenshots for you here.

Expedition: Oshur will include a full-featured water system that will be a part of the proprietary Forgelight engine. Wheeled vehicles putter along the water's surface, treaded vehicles and infantry prowl the ocean floor, and the nimblest aircraft can navigate beneath the waves like a submarine. Special weapons are released alongside the update and are required to fight effectively underwater. Oshur will make its debut in the storyline of the first chapter of a two-fold campaign, set to be released alongside PlanetSide 2's nine-year anniversary celebration on November 17. At that time, players will embark on missions and solve in-game challenges that will lead them to this forgotten paradise island abandoned in the early days of Auraxian War. All players, even those who choose not to play through the campaign, will be able to adventure to Oshur in early December when the second chapter of the campaign begins. The campaign will also reward new underwater weaponry, cosmetics, and will grant access to special, prototype vehicles available only during the campaign.

"Rarely do we get to deliver players an entirely new combat space, and it's been years since a playspace has been created at this scale," said Michael Henderson, Lead Designer of PlanetSide 2 at Rogue Planet Games. "The team has done some amazing work bringing this to fruition, and I think our players are really going to dig it."