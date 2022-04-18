Playdate Starts Shipping New Units Along With Update Showcase

Panic Inc. announced today they have started shipping out new units of their Playdate pocket console along with a brand new video. The company revealed that they have started shipping to pre-order holders in Group One starting today, so those of you who have been waiting forever to get ahold of one will have an opportunity soon as they will gradually be hitting homes over the next several weeks. The company will be reaching out to customers in Group One so you know when yours is due to arrive, or get in touch with other pre-order holders for an update. The team also released its second Playdate Update video showcase, which goes over many of the topics people have been curious about since the console launched.

The team also revealed today that they have launched a new podcast to serve as a companion to Season One, featuring interviews with the game developers and designers who created titles specifically for the console to make up their first season of titles. The first episode, which is called The Story of Playdate, will drop today with a new episode to come every two weeks.

The showcase includes updates on the publicly-available Playdate Software Development Kit (SDK), the web-based game making tool Playdate Pulp, the capture software Playdate Mirror, and the development announcement of Catalog – a future app where you'll be able to easily buy or find curated games for Playdate outside of Season One. Of course, thanks to Playdate's flexible and open sideloading, Playdate developers currently can distribute and sell their games however they see fit. One such game launching today alongside the first Playdates is Bloom, developed and self-published by RNG Party Games. Bloom is a real-time narrative-driven social sim about starting up a flower shop that is played over many real-time days, and it's one of the first commercial third-party games.