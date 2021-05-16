Playism Will Be Bringing Gnosia Over To Steam For The First Time

Playism along with Active Gaming Media will be releasing Gnosia on Steam for the first time since its release. The game was originally released back in 2019 for the PS Vita in Japan along with a Switch release later that year, only going worldwide in March of 2021. The PC version will be coming out sometime this year, but the company has yet to put a release date on it. You can check out more about the game below along with a proper trailer showing it off.

The story takes place on a spaceship. Among the crew are several mysterious life forms known as "Gnosia". Apparently bent on the complete eradication of humankind, the Gnosia – having "brainwashed" their host infectees – quietly eliminate one crew member each night.

The player can select whether to play the game as a human or Gnosia. When playing on the human side, you must find all of the Gnosia and put them into a state of suspended animation ("Cold Sleep") to win each round. When playing as Gnosia, your goal is to attack and eliminate each crew member until the Gnosia outnumber the remaining humans. This is a "Werewolf-style" indie game in which you progress through the story by playing through approximately 15-minute rounds ("Loops"), and it has already garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback here in Japan.

Apart from the story and gameplay, the characters' personalities and interpersonal relationship dynamics are also an extremely appealing and important part of what makes this game unique and special. Themes of friendship and camaraderie, love, trust, life and death, and personal identity are explored surprisingly deeply, and the game's seamless and natural inclusion of non-binary characters fosters a sense of inclusion and understanding often found lacking in many mainstream titles.