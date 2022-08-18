PlaySide Studios Releases Legally Blonde: The Game On Mobile

PlaySide Studios has released their latest mobile title this week as Legally Blonde: The Game is available for fans to play. Taking cues from the films and other sources of entertainment tied to the franchise over the years, this game will have you taking on the role of an upstart attorney who deals in law and color coordination. While it doesn't take directly from the storylines you know, you will have to navigate the tough cases presented to you in court, as well as finding success every time you win and moving up in the firm. Plus minigames and customization involving fashion, friendships, and more. You can check out more about the game below as it is available right now for you to play for free on iOS or Android.

Welcome to the world of Legally Blonde. Play challenging puzzles, makeover your character, renovate your apartment and make all-important narrative choices as you climb the legal ladder and earn your spot at the best law firm in town! Meet your idol, make lifelong friends, and overcome your rivals in exciting courtroom battles! Customize your character and appearance, add and try on your favourite fashion, hairstyles, make-up, and accessory options and look the part as you take on the world. Then, renovate and customise your apartment and office to add that personal touch to your personal space as you start in your humble abode before upsizing and moving into your dream mansion! Solve match-3 levels to beat, with awesome and unique bonus tiles, obstacles, and more! Renovate and customize your apartment and personal space! Decide your fate in the juicy and exciting narrative set in the Legally Blonde world! Customize your look with heaps of character clothing options, and personalize your character and have them stand out against the rest!