Playway Announces New Simulator Train Yard Builder

Playway and GameFormatic have revealed a brand new simulator title in the works as they're making Train Yard Builder. The game will take you back to being a kid playing with model train sets as you basically get to build and design a model train yard however you see fit. From the specific lines that run to the scenery to the people who populate the towns you visit. It's like having your own version of Thomas The Tank Engine, without the creepy faces on the front. We got more info and the trailer below as we wait for them to put a release window on this one.

Let your childhood dreams come true and become a full-time train models collector! Buy vintage or modern trains and wagons. Paint them, use stickers, or even design them from a scratch! Then plan a landscape and lay tracks. And don't forget to charge the visitors for viewing your unique collection! Buy old, used, rusty train and wagon models. Repair them, make them shine, and paint in any colour or pattern you like (you can also use designed stickers). Combine them in unique rolling stock sets.

You can sell any earlier bought model back to the market, but… you can also collect as many models you like! Don't be humble or shy, show your whole collection to the world! Open your own train models gallery and earn on tickets from your visitors! Did you imagine how those trains and wagons look on the move? How about building a mock-up and testing it by yourself? No matter if you want to build a forest, western, desert, or tropical-like theme, you can design it by yourself! Choose the ground, the height of hills, add some rivers and waterfalls, trees, buildings, stations, and test your machines! If you're into streaming, recording, capturing screens, videos, or gifs – that's the perfect solution for you. Anytime, during the tests of your models in the move, you're able to capture your favourite moments forever! If you want to recreate any legendary scene from the movie or simply create a new one – feel free to use your imagination!