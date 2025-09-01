Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PNY, Video Games | Tagged: microSD, Nintendo Switch 2, PNY

PNY Releases New 512GB microSD Express For Nintendo Switch 2

PNY dropped a brand-new upgrade for one of their products, as they now have a 512GB microSD Express made for the Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary PNY launches a 512GB microSD Express card designed for the Nintendo Switch 2's upgraded memory needs

New card delivers blazing speeds up to 890MB/s read and 750MB/s write for superior gaming performance

Features next-gen PCIe Gen 3x1 technology and is backwards compatible with UHS-I and microSD devices

Engineered for cooling efficiency and durability, with lifetime warranty and app-optimized performance

PNY has released an upgraded microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 users, as you can now get your hands on the new 512GB microSD Express. While you can use this in any device that allows for a microSD, the team has come right out and said this is specifically for the new Nintendo console as a solution for memory storage after they forced everyone to change to Express cards. It may not be up there with the 1TB cards people were getting last year for the regular Switch, but it's a process for companies to develop the tech to meet the demand, and right now, half a Terabyte is better than only a quarter of one. We have more details for you below from the company about this latest design upgrade, as it's currently going for about $120 on Amazon, with it soon to be added to their own online listing.

PNY 512GB microSD Express For Nintendo Switch 2

Achieve top-tier performance up to 4.4x faster than standard UHS-I microSDs for the ultimate gaming experience with PNY microSD Express flash cards. Boosting blazing speeds up to 890MB/s read & up to 750MB/s write, to start gaming faster, enable lightning-fast downloads, and have a smoother gaming experience. Engineered to maximize cooling efficiencies and superspeed capabilities essential for next-gen host devices like Nintendo Switch 2.

