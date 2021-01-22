Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Ampharos Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the debut of Ampharos in Mega Raids, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 181, Ampharos is a pure Electric-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Light Pokémon," this is what Ampharos' Dex entry says:

Ampharos gives off so much light that it can be seen even from space. People in the old days used the light of this Pokémon to send signals back and forth with others far away.

Ampharos is the third stage of the Mareep evolutionary line. Mareep evolves into Flaafy which then evolves into Ampharos. Ampharos receives a Mega Evolution which adds a dual-typing to this line for the first time, making it an Electric/Dragon-type Pokémon while Mega Evolved. Niantic actually hinted at this upcoming Mega Evolution years ago by giving Ampharos the Dragon-type Charged Attack of Dragon Pulse as its Community Day move. Interestingly, early conversation about Ampharos in Pokémon Gold & Silver teased it as a Dragon-type, but that wouldn't come to fruition until many years later when the Mega Evolution concept was introduced.

For fans of the anime, the trainer Jasmine has an Ampharos nicknamed Sparky that debuted in the episode Fight for the Light! Different Ampharos appear throughout the series in episodes including Manectric Charge, Those Darn Electabuzz!, A Chip Off the Old Brock, Drifloon on the Wind!, and many more, including cameo roles in the films.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Ampharos:

Gold: The tail's tip shines brightly and can be seen from far away. It acts as a beacon for lost people.

Silver: The bright light on its tail can be seen far away. It has been treasured since ancient times as a beacon.

Ultra Moon: Massive amounts of energy intensely stimulated Ampharos's cells, apparently awakening its long-sleeping dragon's blood.