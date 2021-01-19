Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Aron Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Aron's upcoming feature in tomorrow's Hoenn Celebration, let's take a look at this species' lore.

Dex entry number 304, Aron is a dual Steel/Rock-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Iron Armor Pokémon," this is what Aron's Dex entry says:

This Pokémon has a body of steel. To make its body, Aron feeds on iron ore that it digs from mountains. Occasionally, it causes major trouble by eating bridges and raids.

Aron is part of a three-stage evolutionary line, all of which maintain the dual Steel/Rock-typing and the "Iron Armor" classification. The middle stage is Lairon and the ultimate evolution is Aggron, who has become somewhat of a meme in the Pokémon GO community as an example of a species not to use in raids. It does show up on some raid guides as a decent counter, but it seems to be a species that fans expected more from, but may underperform when compared to a Rock-type like Tyranitar or Steel-type like Metagross. It does get a Mega Evolution, though, so don't count the Aron line out quite yet.

For fans of the anime, Aron debuts in A Hole Lotta Trouble, where the trainer Steven has one. An Aron appears along with its evolved forms in the film Giratina and the Sky Warriors as allies of the heroes. Steven's Aron features again in Mega Evolution Special II, and other Aron appear throughout the series and even the movies in minor roles.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Aron:

Sapphire: Aron has a body of steel. With one all-out charge, this Pokémon can demolish even a heavy dump truck. The destroyed dump truck then becomes a handy meal for the Pokémon.

Diamond/Pearl: It usually lives deep in mountains. However, hunger may drive it to eat railroad tracks and cars.

Shield: When Aron evolves, its steel armor peels off. In ancient times, people would collect Aron's shed armor and make good use of it in their daily lives.