Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Cubchoo Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Cubchoo's current feature in both the Galarian Mr. Mime event and the upcoming Holiday 2020 event, let's take a deep dive into the lore of this little runny-nosed Pokémon.

Dex entry number 613, Cubchoo is a pure Ice-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon, like most species, can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Chill Pokémon," this is what Cubchoo's Dex entry says:

Their snot is a barometer of health. When healthy, their snot is sticky and the power of their ice moves increases.

Well then!

Cubchoo evolves into Beartic, who is one of the more powerful Ice-type species in Pokémon GO. Known as the "Freezing Pokémon," Beartic retains the single Ice-typing of Cubchoo. Cubchoo is based on a polar bear cub and was first introduced in Pokémon Black and White.

For fans of the anime, Cubchoo debuted in The Beartic Mountain Feud! and then was again featured prominently in The Mystery of the Missing Cubchoo! Outside of these more major appearances, it has popped up in multiple episodes through the series and even appeared in the Kyurem VS. The Sword of Justice movie.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cubchoo:

Black: When it is not feeling well, its mucus gets watery and the power of its Ice-type moves decreases.

White: Its nose is always running. It sniffs the snot back up because the mucus provides the raw material for its moves.

Shield: It sniffles before performing a move, using its frosty snot to provide an icy element to any move that needs it.