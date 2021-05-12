Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Goomy Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Luminous Legends X event which has seen Goomy released as a rare spawn in Pokémon GO, let's take a deep dive into this odd Dragon-type Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 704, Goomy is a pure Dragon-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Soft Tissue Pokémon," this is what Goomy's Dex entry says:

The weakes Dragon-type Pokémon, it lives in damp, shadow places, so its body doesnt dry out.

Goomy may be weak, but it evolves into a Pokémo so powerful that it is classified as a pseudo-Legendary. Goomy evolves into Sliggoo, which then evolves into the powerful but friendly Goodra. The line is thought to be based on gastropods due to the slime element, which actually contributes to Goodra's fighting prowess, as blows will slide off of it body due to the slime.

For fans of the anime, Goomy has a major role during Ash's Kalos journey, as he catches one in A Slippery Encounter! Ash's Goomy evolves all the way up to Goodra by the episode Good Friends, Great Training! While Ash's Goomy is the most prominent appearance the species makds through the anime, other Goomy appear in cameo roles in a small number of other episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Goomy: