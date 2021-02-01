Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Larvitar Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Johto's Celebration event, let's take a look at Larvitar's lore.

Dex entry number 246, Larvitar is a dual Rock/Ground-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no gender difference. Referred to as the "Rock Skin Pokémon," this is what Larvitar's Dex entry says:

Larvitar is born deep under the ground. To come up to the surface, this Pokémon must eat its way through the soil above. Until it does so, Larvitar cannot see its parents.

Damn! Larvitar's parents sound like tyrants for doing that.

Larvitar is the first stage of a three-stage evolutionary line, with the middle stage being the Rock/Ground-type Pupitar and the final being the Rock/Dark-type Tyranitar. Tyranitar is a supremely powerful Pokémon that is considered, due to its incredible stats, to be a "pseudo-Legendary" species. Larvitar's name possibly refers to both "lava" and that it is the "larvae" stage, making Pupitar the "pupae" stage.

For fans of the anime, Larvitar has a prominent role due to the lead character Ash hatching one in Hatch Me If You Can. Other Larvitar feature throughout the series, in the films, and even the Pikachu shorts including Pikachu's PikaBoo, where the species actually debuted.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Larvitar:

Gold: It feeds on soil. After it has eaten a large mountain, it will fall asleep so it can grow.

Ultra Moon: Raised on nutrients it finds in the dirt, it eats roughly a mountain's worth of dirt before it becomes a pupa.