Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Yveltal Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the final week of Yveltal's stay in Pokémon GO raids, let's take a deep dive into this Legendary Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 717, Yveltal is a dual Dark/Flying-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Legendary Pokémon, like most, has no gender. Referred to as the "Destruction Pokémon," this is what Yveltal's Dex entry says:

When this Legendary Pokémon's wings and tail feathers spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures.

In the original game series as well as the anime, Yveltal is seen as the counterpart to the Fairy-type Legendary Xerneas. Xerneas gives life, Yveltal sucks it away. They are the game mascots of Pokémon X and Y respectively. In fact, Yveltal is designed to look like a Y in appearance and its name is thought to be derived from a portmanteau of yvel, the Middle English word for "evil," and "talon."

For fans of the anime, Yveltal features prominently in the film Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction where it takes an adversarial role, turning a good portion of the cast to stone. Yveltal also appears in the main series episode The Legends of X, Y, and Z! which has a title referencing the Kalos region's Legendaries: Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Yveltal:

Y: When its life comes to an end, it absorbs the life energy of every living thing and turns into a cocoon once more.

This Dex entry seems to suggest that in some ways, Yveltal is also inspired by the phoenix, albeit a dark version of it. It dies, sucks in everyone else's life, and is reborn again from its own husk.