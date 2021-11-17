Pokémon Announces Winners Of First Super Pet Contest

A lot of unique events are happening for Pokémon fans in 2021, the year of the franchise's 25th Anniversary. We have seen the company collaborate with pop stars like Katy Perry, Vince Staples, and more for their P25 album. We have witnessed the Pokémon TCG pay homage to the past and honor the present with their special anniversary set, Celebrations. Now, The Pokémon Company International has announced the winners of the Pokémon Presents Super Pet Contest. The Winner's Ceremony was hosted by the franchise's most popular icon Pikachu and Michelle Visage. Inspired by the Super Contest Shows which will be a feature of the upcoming Sinnoh remakes Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch, this content received over 30,000 entries which The Pokémon Company describes as including "furry and non-furry animal friends in all shapes and sizes from the UK, the USA, France, and Germany." The results of the contest are in. Let's take a look at the winners.

The official winners, pictured above, are:

CLEVER Category: Pet Name: Fish Country: UK



COOL Category: Pet Name: Lil Elsa Country: USA



CUTE Category: Pet Name: Flora Country: USA



Here's the official announcement regarding the results from The Pokémon Company International:

Trainer Michelle was on the lookout for loveable entries that showed CLEVER showmanship, COOL attitudes, and CUTE looks. Alongside competition winners from the UK, the USA, France, and Germany, participants from the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also submitted photos of their beloved animal companions for a chance to be selected by Michelle Visage to be featured in the Winners' Ceremony video showcase.

Michelle Visage added:

"I know how important all of our beloved animal companions are—and looking at the gorgeous entries every day has been such a treat! I couldn't have made my decision without the help of the voting public, so thank you all for showing these adorable contestants the love they truly deserve."

You can check out the full Pokémon Presents Super Pet Contest Winners' Ceremony showcase, which includes the runner-up winners in each category, on the official Pokémon YouTube channel right now.