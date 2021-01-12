Pokémon Blue Wata A+ 8.5-Graded Copy Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house located in Dallas, Texas, and specializing in collectibles, comics, and trading cards, has been on an absolute roll regarding the auctioning off of some really valuable Pokémon merchandise, cards, and games as of late. They've sold some pretty fantastic cards from the trading card game, including a few booster boxes of Base Set, and currently, they're auctioning off a rare test presentation print of a Base Set holofoil Blastoise. Speaking of Blastoise, this article will be delving into a rare, Wata A+ 8.5-graded sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version that is being auctioned at the very same time (right now!) by Heritage Auctions.

This auction will be lasting up until January 15th at 12:20 PM Eastern Time, or 11:20 AM Central Time. Interested parties are in luck because this particular auction is relatively inexpensive at the time of writing, at a high bid of merely $2,700 USD.

According to the game's description on Heritage's item listing, this particular game's packaging was printed in error, showing a Sandshrew fighting a Meowth and labeling the game as a copy of Pokémon Red Version instead of Pokémon Blue. As it were, because of the fact that Green Version was only released in Japan and that Blue Version is a graphical clone of Red Version, but with Green's mechanical discrepancies, this error is subtle and reasonable, yet noticeable to hardcore Pokémon fans. Later printings of this game's box were edited to reflect the difference between the two games. As such, this specific copy of Blue Version is very sought-after by collectors of Pokémon franchise oddities.

If you want a rare copy of an old, popular game such as this, you again have until January 15th at 11:20 AM Central Time to bid on it! You can find the link here. Happy hunting!