Pokémon Center Features New Pikachu-Themed Sleeves

The Pokémon Center has released two new styles of Pikachu card sleeve for Pokémon TCG collectors. Here are the solicitations for this summer's Pikachu Allover and Pikachu Cosmic sleeves.

Here are the product solicitations:

Pokémon TCG: Pikachu Comic-Style Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Electrify your Pokémon TCG matches with a little help from Pikachu and friends! The Mouse Pokémon stars in a comic-style print on this set that includes enough sleeves for a full deck and for a few extra cards, too! Dazzle your opponent with these Pokémon designs at your next battle!

Includes 65 card sleeves

White-on-black print starring Pikachu!

Matte finish on both sides

Part of the Pikachu Comic-Style collection

Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Pikachu Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves) Playing With Pikachu!

Electrify your Pokémon TCG matches with a little help from Pikachu! The Mouse Pokémon poses playfully on this set that includes enough sleeves for a full deck and for a few extra cards, too. Shock your opponent with this Pikachu design at your next battle!

Includes 65 card sleeves

Matte finish on both sides

Part of the Pikachu Allover collection

Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Pikachu Comic-Style Attack Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Electrify your Pokémon TCG matches with a little help from Pikachu and friends! The Mouse Pokémon stars in a comic-style print on this set that includes enough sleeves for a full deck and for a few extra cards, too! Dazzle your opponent with these Pokémon designs at your next battle!

Includes 65 card sleeves

White-on-black print starring Pikachu!

Matte finish on both sides

Part of the Pikachu Comic-Style collection

Pokémon Center Original

Pokémon TCG: Pikachu Allover Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Electrify your Pokémon TCG matches with a little help from Pikachu! The Mouse Pokémon poses playfully in an allover print on this set that includes enough sleeves for a full deck and for a few extra cards, too. Shock your opponent with this Pikachu design at your next battle!

Includes 65 card sleeves

Matte finish on both sides

Part of the Pikachu Allover collection

Pokémon Center Original