Pokémon GO "All In 151" Shiny Mew Research: Pages 1 & 2

Now that Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto has wrapped, it's time to look ahead at the future… and that future is a baby blue, adorable, uniquely rare Pokémon. That's right, we're talking about Shiny Mew, which is available to trainers who completed the Kanto Tour Special Research to earn access to the "All in 151" Masterwork Research, the first-ever questline to get that classification. This new kind of Research sets itself apart by being both intensive and long-term, so don't think this is a series of tasks that you'll be able to breeze through like the Shiny Celebi Research. We currently have the tasks and rewards for the first two of the total four pages. Let's dive in.

The first two pages of the All in 151 Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Page One of Four

Get a Platinum Kanto Medal: 51 Ultra Balls

Send 151 gifts to Friends: 1 Poffin Make

151 Great Throws: 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 5100 XP, 1510 Stardust, 1 Premium Battle Pass

Page Two of Four

Catch a Pokémon 30 Days in a Row: 51 Ultra Balls

Catch 151 different species of Pokémon: Glacial Lure

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fire-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Water-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Grass-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Flying-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fighting-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Poison-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Electric-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ground-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Rock-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Psychic-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ice-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Bug-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ghost-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Steel-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Dragon-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Dark-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fairy-types: 151 XP

Rewards: 5100 XP, 3 Rare Candies, 1510 Stardust

As new tasks and rewards are revealed, Bleeding Cool will report. The Research is at least gated for the next month due to the "30 Days in a Row" task. It might be the Dragon-types task, though, that proves more difficult to do for many. Of course, it will become much easier if the next Legendary Boss is a Dragon-type but as of this writing, we don't yet know who will take over for Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.