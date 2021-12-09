Pokémon GO Announces 2021 Holiday Events: Costumed Glaceon & More

Niantic has announced the 2021 Holiday Events in Pokémon GO. This year, the event will be a two-parter and will feature Galarian Darumaka, Costumed Glaceon, Holiday Pikachu, a new postcard feature, & more. Let's get into the details.

Both parts of the Holiday Events in Pokémon GO will share these overarching features:

Date & time: Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. through Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. through Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. local time. New feature: Trainers will have the ability to send and save Postcards in the new Postcard Book to "share their Pokémon GO journey." This sounds to me like a variation on Gifts and Stickers. It seems also like it's taken right out of Pikmin Bloom's book. Niantic goes on to add: "[This feature ] allows Trainers to collect the Postcards that accompany Gifts they send and receive from their friends. Typically Gifts award Trainers with Pokéballs, Potions, and an occasional Egg; now Trainers will also be able to pin the Postcards in their Postcard Book as a reminder of memories from their Pokémon GO journeys."

Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat. All of these will be Shiny-capable. GO Battle League: The Holiday Cup goes live, offering encounters with Swinub, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, Cryogonal, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat.

Trainers can open up to 45 Gifts per day and hold up to 40 Gifts in the Item Bag. Mega Raid bonus: CP boosted on Mega Abomasnow.

The following features are exclusive to the Winter Holiday Event – Part One in Pokémon GO:

Date & time: Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time

December 18th and 19th will bring forth the final Community Day event of 2021 featuring all of this year's Pokémon in the wild and all of 2020's in raids. Raids: Alolan Sandshrew, Cloyster, Kyurem, Mega Steelix, and more.

Alolan Sandshrew, Cloyster, Kyurem, Mega Steelix, and more. No other details were given on Part 1, but do note that the Costumed Pokémon will debut during this part.

The following features are exclusive to the Winter Holiday Event – Part Two in Pokémon GO:

Date & time: Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Bergmite, the Ice Chunk Pokémon, debuts in-game. It can be evolved into Avalugg, the Iceberg Pokémon. Bergmite will be in the wild, in raids, and hatching from 7KM Gift Eggs. Galarian Darumaka focus: Galarian Darumaka will have a chance of appearing in raids, hatching from Eggs, or at the end of Field Research. The PR didn't say whether or not this is a Shiny release, so if the blog says that it is when that goes live, I'll drop another piece clarifying.

One per PokéStop spin per day. Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Two storylines focused on friendship and catching Pokémon that will lead to an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime."

A trading-based Challenge will task players with trading Swinub, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Vanillite, and Cubchoo. Trading Bonus: 40KM trade distance returns.

Tasks will reward encounters with Costumed Delibird. Raids: Alolan Vulpix, Galarian Darumaka, Lapras, Kyurem, Mega Abomasnow, and more.