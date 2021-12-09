Pokémon GO Announces 2021 Holiday Events: Costumed Glaceon & More
Niantic has announced the 2021 Holiday Events in Pokémon GO. This year, the event will be a two-parter and will feature Galarian Darumaka, Costumed Glaceon, Holiday Pikachu, a new postcard feature, & more. Let's get into the details.
Both parts of the Holiday Events in Pokémon GO will share these overarching features:
- Date & time: Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. through Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- New feature: Trainers will have the ability to send and save Postcards in the new Postcard Book to "share their Pokémon GO journey." This sounds to me like a variation on Gifts and Stickers. It seems also like it's taken right out of Pikmin Bloom's book. Niantic goes on to add:
- "[This feature ] allows Trainers to collect the Postcards that accompany Gifts they send and receive from their friends. Typically Gifts award Trainers with Pokéballs, Potions, and an occasional Egg; now Trainers will also be able to pin the Postcards in their Postcard Book as a reminder of memories from their Pokémon GO journeys."
- Shiny Costumed Pokémon: Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat. All of these will be Shiny-capable.
- GO Battle League: The Holiday Cup goes live, offering encounters with Swinub, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, Cryogonal, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat.
- Gift bonuses: Trainers can open up to 45 Gifts per day and hold up to 40 Gifts in the Item Bag.
- Mega Raid bonus: CP boosted on Mega Abomasnow.
The following features are exclusive to the Winter Holiday Event – Part One in Pokémon GO:
- Date & time: Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time
- December Community Day: December 18th and 19th will bring forth the final Community Day event of 2021 featuring all of this year's Pokémon in the wild and all of 2020's in raids.
- Raids: Alolan Sandshrew, Cloyster, Kyurem, Mega Steelix, and more.
- No other details were given on Part 1, but do note that the Costumed Pokémon will debut during this part.
The following features are exclusive to the Winter Holiday Event – Part Two in Pokémon GO:
- Date & time: Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- New Pokémon: Bergmite, the Ice Chunk Pokémon, debuts in-game. It can be evolved into Avalugg, the Iceberg Pokémon. Bergmite will be in the wild, in raids, and hatching from 7KM Gift Eggs.
- Galarian Darumaka focus: Galarian Darumaka will have a chance of appearing in raids, hatching from Eggs, or at the end of Field Research. The PR didn't say whether or not this is a Shiny release, so if the blog says that it is when that goes live, I'll drop another piece clarifying.
- Free Egg Incubators: One per PokéStop spin per day.
- Timed Research: Niantic writes:
- "Two storylines focused on friendship and catching Pokémon that will lead to an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime."
- Collection Challenge: A trading-based Challenge will task players with trading Swinub, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Vanillite, and Cubchoo.
- Trading Bonus: 40KM trade distance returns.
- Field Research: Tasks will reward encounters with Costumed Delibird.
- Raids: Alolan Vulpix, Galarian Darumaka, Lapras, Kyurem, Mega Abomasnow, and more.