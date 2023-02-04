Pokémon GO Announces A Special Vulpix Event & More In February 2023

A Special Vulpix event is coming to Pokémon GO along with a slate of content that will prep players for the big Hoenn Tour - Global event.

Pokémon GO has announced a special Vulpix and more for February 2023. Let's take a deeper look at the event schedule and assess what we know so far.

Tapu Lele & Gardevoir in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2023 along with commentary on what we know so far:

  • Current – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage

This is now live and currently features Helioptile with a higher Shiny rate, but only in Raids and Eggs.

  • February 1st – February 5th, 2023: Team GO Rocket Takeover

This event has seen a shift to Team GO Rocket's Shadow Pokémon line-up. Giovanni has Shadow Registeel for the first time. The Team GO Rocket Leaders also have different Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon including Nidoran (Male), Beldum, and Magnemite.

  • February 5th, 2023 from 2 PM – 5 PM: Noibat Community Day

The once-rare Noibat becomes a Community Day Shiny this weekend and honestly, I'm grateful. One Dragon-type hyper rare species at a time is enough.

  • February 8th – February 14th, 2023: Valentine's Day Event

Mega Gardevoir and Shiny Frillish arrive. Note that Frillish, like Helioptile, will have a higher Shiny rate in Eggs than in the wild. This seems like a new feature that Niantic is leaning into.

  • February 11th, 2023 from 2 PM – 5 PM: Luvdisc Limited Research Day
  • February 12th, 2023 from 12 AM – 11:59 PM: Vulpix GO Battle League Day

These two events will likely see a boosted Shiny rate for both Luvdisc (already confirmed) and Vulpix (likely based on previous similar events).

  • February 18th – February 19th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event)
  • February 22nd – February 24th, 2023: Primal Rumblings Event

The Primal Rumblings event is a light Hoenn-themed offering with the main feature being the arrival of Rayquaza in Raids, but that will extend beyond the event.

  • February 25th – February 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023:

  • February 7th, 2023: Pidgey with double XP for evolving Pokémon
  • February 14th, 2023: Woobat with double Stardust for catching
  • February 21st, 2023: Jigglypuff with double XP for catching
  • February 28th, 2023: Slakoth with double Candy for catching

