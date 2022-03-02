Pokémon GO Announces Alola-Themed Events For March 2022

March 2022 will bring a wave of new content to Pokémon GO including the current rollout of Generation Seven and the Alola region. Let's take a look at Niantic's full schedule of events for the month.

Here are the March 2022 events happening in Pokémon GO:

Welcome to Alola event: This event began yesterday, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and will run through Wednesday, March 9, 2022. This event kicks off the Season of Alola by releasing the Alolan Starters as well as a selection of species including Pikipek and Yungoose and Rockruff. In addition to this, Tapu Koko debuts in Tier Five raids as the first Alolan Legendary to arrive in Pokémon GO. Tapu Koko is a dual Electric/Fairy-type so if you are going to take on this Legendary in raids, your best bet is to prepare a team of powerful Ground-type and Poison-type Pokémon.

This event began yesterday, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and will run through Wednesday, March 9, 2022. This event kicks off the Season of Alola by releasing the Alolan Starters as well as a selection of species including Pikipek and Yungoose and Rockruff. In addition to this, Tapu Koko debuts in Tier Five raids as the first Alolan Legendary to arrive in Pokémon GO. Tapu Koko is a dual Electric/Fairy-type so if you are going to take on this Legendary in raids, your best bet is to prepare a team of powerful Ground-type and Poison-type Pokémon. Festival of Colors event: Not much is known about this one yet. Niantic writes: "Festival of Colors: From Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to Sunday, March 20, 2022, you can experience a fluttering of festive hues during the Festival of Colors!"

Not much is known about this one yet. Niantic writes: "Festival of Colors: From Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to Sunday, March 20, 2022, you can experience a fluttering of festive hues during the Festival of Colors!" Sandshrew Community Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022, will see Sandshrew Community Day take place from 11 AM until 5 PM. It will feature both Kanto Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew in the wild. They will each get their own Exclusive Attack when evolved up to Sandslash. Kanto Sandslash will receive the Dark-type Charged Attack Night Slash while Alolan Sandslash will receive the Ghost-type Fast Attack Shadow Claw. The featured bonus of the event is quarter Egg Hatch Distance, so if you're saving up Eggs, that would be a good time to pop them into Incubators.

Sunday, March 13, 2022, will see Sandshrew Community Day take place from 11 AM until 5 PM. It will feature both Kanto Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew in the wild. They will each get their own Exclusive Attack when evolved up to Sandslash. Kanto Sandslash will receive the Dark-type Charged Attack Night Slash while Alolan Sandslash will receive the Ghost-type Fast Attack Shadow Claw. The featured bonus of the event is quarter Egg Hatch Distance, so if you're saving up Eggs, that would be a good time to pop them into Incubators. Lush Jungle: This one closes out the month, so we're a while away from getting more detail here. For now, Niantic writes: "Lush Jungle: From Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to Tuesday, March 29, 2022, get ready to brave the jungle during this Alola-inspired adventure!"