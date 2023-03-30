Pokémon GO Announces April 2023 Content Including Shiny Tapu Bulu Shiny Tapu Bulu and more come to Pokémon GO in April 2023 as Niantic announces new raids, events, and more arriving soon.

Niantic Labs has announced new Pokémon GO content including a Shiny release for the Alolan Legendary Guardian Tapu Bulu and more. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 11th: Lugia

Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

Tapu Bulu's Shiny release is the only new content here.

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

These are all returning Megas with no new content.

Here are the events that will go down in April 2023:

April 4th – April 10th, 2023: Spring into Spring

Stay tuned for more details regarding these events.

Regieleki, if it is indeed the Elite Raid feature, will be yet another new addition to the game.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 4th, 2023: Exeggcute with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Parasect

Pinsir, can be Shiny

Snorlax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny