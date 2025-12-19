Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: piplup, pokemon, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Announces Community Day Classic: Piplup

Pokémon GO will host a Community Day Classic event in January 2026 featuring Piplup. Empoleon's Hydro Cannon attack will be available.

Article Summary Piplup returns to Pokémon GO for Community Day Classic on January 4, 2026, from 2–5 p.m. local time.

Evolve Prinplup during the event for an Empoleon that knows the exclusive Hydro Cannon attack.

Enjoy bonuses like 1/4 Hatch Distance, extended Lures and Incense, and special Field Research.

$1.99 Special Research features exclusive Piplup encounters, a Premium Battle Pass, and Rare Candy XL.

It seems like just yesterday that Pokémon GO gave Piplup its first Community Day… but, as it happens, it was six years ago. Now, Piplup returns for Community Day Classic.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for January 2026, which will feature Piplup:

Date and time: Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Piplup makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Evolve Prinplup (Piplup's Evolution) from the beginning of the event until January 4, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. local time to get an Empoleon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon details: Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Piplup makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Piplup Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following: 3 encounters with Piplup that have a Special Background, additional encounters with Piplup, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Rare Candy XL, and even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already."

This $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses: 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon. Active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. On January 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Piplup will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Piplup attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That's more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours! Field Research: January Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Piplup to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Piplup, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Piplup that have a Special Background.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!