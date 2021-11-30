Pokémon GO Announces Dragonspiral Descent & Holiday 2021 Events

Dragons are descending on Pokémon GO in a big way this holiday season. Niantic has announced details for their December 2021, which includes a surprising and exciting focus on Dragon-type Pokémon. As we previously reported, the Unova Dragons Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem will return to Tier Five raids with their highly anticipated Shiny forms releases, and the rare Deino will be featured as the weekly Research Breakthrough encounter. On top of that, December 2021 will include not only the annual Holiday Event but also a mysterious event titled "Dragonspiral Descent." Let's get into the details.

Here is what Niantic had to say about their December 2021 events over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Swinub Incense Day: On Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Swinub will be attracted more frequently to Incense. Additionally, both Ice-type and Ground-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense throughout the day.

A full breakdown of this event's details will arrive on Bleeding Cool today with even more information.

Dragonspiral Descent: An event inspired by the Unova region's Dragonspiral Tower will take place from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to Sunday, December 12, 2021. More details to come!

In the original games, the Dragonspiral Tower was where Reshiram and Zekrom were sealed. Druddigon, a Pokémon that has yet to be released in Pokémon GO, could be encountered there. Golett could be found on the inside. My major prediction is that we'll get a Druddigon release. That, I'm almost sure of. It'd be the cherry on top of Niantic followed through with a Shiny release for Golett.

Pokémon GO Holidays Part 1 and Part 2: The Pokémon GO Holidays event returns on Thursday, December 16, 2021, and runs until Friday, December 31, 2021! Look forward to costumed Pokémon, Ice-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild, event-exclusive Field Research, winter-themed avatar items, and a bonanza of bonuses!

The annual Holiday Event is generally seen as the second-most popular event Pokémon GO offers, with only the Halloween Event topping it. As details come in regarding what exactly this event will offer, Bleeding Cool will be here with event breakdowns and more.