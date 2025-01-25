Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Gigantamax, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces Gigantamax Kingler Battle Day Event

Six-star Gigantamax Battles are coming back to Pokémon GO with a big Battle Day Event featuring the debut of Gigantamax Kingler.

Catch Shiny Gigantamax Kingler in six-star Max Battles with powerful Max Mushrooms for enhanced gameplay.

Enjoy event bonuses like increased Max Particles and more frequent Power Spot refreshes for exciting rewards.

Purchase a $5 event ticket for exclusive Timed Research, gaining XP and more Max Particle collection opportunities.

Pokémon GO has announced Gigantamax Kingler Battle Day… which will, of course, be as difficult as previous nearly unbeatable six-star Gigantamax Battles.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Gigantamax Debut: The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon GO Gigantamax debut in six-star Max Battles.

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon GO Gigantamax debut in six-star Max Battles. Shiny release: Dynamax Kingler will be Shiny-capable upon encounter.

Dynamax Kingler will be Shiny-capable upon encounter. Max Mushrooms: Niantic writes: The Max Mushroom is an item that temporarily doubles all damage that your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon deal in Max Battles. You can use multiple Max Mushrooms consecutively to increase the effect's duration, but it will not increase the damage multiplier. You can use a Max Mushroom from your Item Bag while you're in a Max Battle lobby. You can also see whether other Trainers in the lobby have activated Max Mushrooms.

Niantic writes: Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots The following bonuses will be active on February 1, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. 2× Max Particles from exploring 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles Niantic notes: For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect.

Event Ticket: For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: 1 Max Mushroom 25,000 XP 2× XP from Max Battles Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600 Niantic notes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time."

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following:

