Pokémon GO Announces Highly Anticipated October 2025 Content
Will Pokémon GO add one of the new Mega Evolutions from Z-A this October? The newly announced slate of events includes a big hint!
- Pokémon GO teases new Mega Evolutions during the October 2025 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Celebration event
- Five-Star Raids feature Deoxys in all forms, Genesect variations, and Shiny-altered Forme Giratina
- Mega Metagross makes its Raid Day debut; Mega Salamence, Gengar, Mawile, and more return to Mega Raids
- Look out for Solosis Community Day, Harvest Festival, and two-part Halloween events with special rewards
Pokémon GO has revealed its October 2025 events… which may include a new Mega Evolution from Z-A. Let's get into the details.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in October 2025:
- October 7 – 14: Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)
- October 14 – 21: Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)
- October 21 – 28: Genesect, Douse Drive Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect (all can be Shiny)
- October 28 – November 4: Altered Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in October 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:
- September 29 – October 5: Beldum (can be Shiny)
- October 6 – 12: Drilbur (can be Shiny)
- October 13 – 19: Bounsweet (can be Shiny)
- October 20 – 26: Gastly (can be Shiny)
- October 27 – November 2: Woobat (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this October 2025:
- October 7 – 14: Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny), Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny), and Mega Swampert (can be Shiny)
- October 14 – 21: Mega Mawile (can be Shiny), Mega Salamence (can be Shiny)
- October 21 – 28: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny), Mega Absol (can be Shiny)
- October 28 – November 4: Mega Gengar (can be Shiny), Mega Sableye (can be Shiny), and Mega Banette (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2025:
- August 25 – October 15, 2025: XP Celebration
- September 3o – October 7, 2025: Steel Skyline
- October 4, 2025: Mega Metagross Raid Day
- October 10 – 16, 2025: Harvest Festival
- October 12, 2025: October Community Day: Solosis
- October 16 – 20, 2025: Pokémon Legends: Z-A Celebration Event
- October 18, 2025: Mega Raid Day: Because this event is happening during the Z-A Celebration, which is introducing new Mega Evolutions, it is likely that we will see this focus on one of those new Megas.
- October 21 – 27, 2025: Halloween 2025: Part I
- October 25 – 26, 2025: GO Battle Weekend
- October 27 – November 2, 2025: Halloween 2025: Part II
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in October 2025:
- Tuesday, October 7: Ferroseed with double evolution XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, October 14: Petilil with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, October 21: Gastly with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Additional bonus: May award Gengar Mega Energy when caught during Spotlight Hour
- Tuesday, October 28: Sinistea with double catch Candy
The Raid Hours for the month of October 2025 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, October 1: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, October 8: Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, October 15: Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)
- Thursday, October 22:Genesect, Douse Drive Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect (all can be Shiny)
- Thursday, October 29: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)
Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Tales of Transformation season:
- Alakazam (can be Shiny)
- Aggron (can be Shiny)
- Frigibax (can be Shiny)
- Sinistea
- Morpeko
- Dreepy.
