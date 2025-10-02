Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: giratina, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Announces Highly Anticipated October 2025 Content

Will Pokémon GO add one of the new Mega Evolutions from Z-A this October? The newly announced slate of events includes a big hint!

Article Summary Pokémon GO teases new Mega Evolutions during the October 2025 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Celebration event

Five-Star Raids feature Deoxys in all forms, Genesect variations, and Shiny-altered Forme Giratina

Mega Metagross makes its Raid Day debut; Mega Salamence, Gengar, Mawile, and more return to Mega Raids

Look out for Solosis Community Day, Harvest Festival, and two-part Halloween events with special rewards

Pokémon GO has revealed its October 2025 events… which may include a new Mega Evolution from Z-A. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in October 2025:

October 7 – 14: Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)

Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny) October 14 – 21: Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)

Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny) October 21 – 28: Genesect, Douse Drive Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect (all can be Shiny)

Genesect, Douse Drive Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect (all can be Shiny) October 28 – November 4: Altered Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in October 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

September 29 – October 5: Beldum (can be Shiny)

Beldum (can be Shiny) October 6 – 12: Drilbur (can be Shiny)

Drilbur (can be Shiny) October 13 – 19: Bounsweet (can be Shiny)

Bounsweet (can be Shiny) October 20 – 26: Gastly (can be Shiny)

Gastly (can be Shiny) October 27 – November 2: Woobat (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this October 2025:

October 7 – 14: Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny), Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny), and Mega Swampert (can be Shiny)

Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny), Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny), and Mega Swampert (can be Shiny) October 14 – 21: Mega Mawile (can be Shiny), Mega Salamence (can be Shiny)

Mega Mawile (can be Shiny), Mega Salamence (can be Shiny) October 21 – 28: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny), Mega Absol (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny), Mega Absol (can be Shiny) October 28 – November 4: Mega Gengar (can be Shiny), Mega Sableye (can be Shiny), and Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2025:

August 25 – October 15, 2025: XP Celebration

XP Celebration September 3o – October 7, 2025: Steel Skyline

Steel Skyline October 4, 2025: Mega Metagross Raid Day

Mega Metagross Raid Day October 10 – 16, 2025: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 12, 2025: October Community Day: Solosis

October Community Day: Solosis October 16 – 20, 2025: Pokémon Legends: Z-A Celebration Event

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Celebration Event October 18, 2025: Mega Raid Day: Because this event is happening during the Z-A Celebration, which is introducing new Mega Evolutions, it is likely that we will see this focus on one of those new Megas.

Mega Raid Day: Because this event is happening during the Z-A Celebration, which is introducing new Mega Evolutions, it is likely that we will see this focus on one of those new Megas. October 21 – 27, 2025: Halloween 2025: Part I

Halloween 2025: Part I October 25 – 26, 2025: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 27 – November 2, 2025: Halloween 2025: Part II

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in October 2025:

Tuesday, October 7: Ferroseed with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Ferroseed with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 14: Petilil with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Petilil with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 21: Gastly with double catch XP, can be Shiny Additional bonus: May award Gengar Mega Energy when caught during Spotlight Hour

Gastly with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 28: Sinistea with double catch Candy

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 1: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 8: Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)

Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 15: Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny)

Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys (both can be Shiny) Thursday, October 22: Genesect, Douse Drive Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect (all can be Shiny)

Genesect, Douse Drive Genesect, Shock Drive Genesect (all can be Shiny) Thursday, October 29: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Tales of Transformation season:

Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Aggron (can be Shiny)

Frigibax (can be Shiny)

Sinistea

Morpeko

Dreepy.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

