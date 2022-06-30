Pokémon GO Announces July 2022 Spotlight Hours Including Staryu

Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour is a staple event in the game. Every Tuesday from 6 PM to 7 PM, a single Pokémon floods the game. It takes over most spawn points on the map, responds more frequently to Incense and Lures, and even pops up in normally inactive spawn points. It's always exciting to find out what Pokémon Niantic will feature in Spotlight Hours, as these often offer Trainers a good chance at catching Shinies and taking advantage of useful bonuses. Let's take a look at the newly announced Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours happening in July 2022.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in July 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Ledyba Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Machop Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Meditite Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

One of the great aspects of this selection is that every single one of these Pokémon can be Shiny. Staryu is also quite rare outside of events in which it is specifically featured, so I would suggest planning to take advantage of that Spotlight Hour in hopes of catching the elusive Shiny Staryu.

Speaking of staple events, you won't want to miss the Raid Hours happening in the game on Wednesday nights from 6 PM – 7 PM all month, especially if you are a newer Trainer hoping to get caught up on some older Legendaries.

The Raid Hours for the month of July in Pokémon GO are:

July 6th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Articuno

July 13th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zapdos

July 20th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Moltres

July 27th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Dialga

