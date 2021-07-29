Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raid Content For August 2021

Pokémon GO has announced its slate of Mega Raids for August 2021. Is there going to be anything worth raiding this month? Mega Raid fans may find themselves perplexed by this line-up!

Here's the full August 2021 slate of Mega Raids announced over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

[The] following Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids. Mega Charizard X will continue to appear in Mega Raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Ampharos will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Beedrill will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Pidgeot will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Essentially, August 2021 will be the second month in a row with no new Mega Pokémon released. The last new Mega Raid content we had was Mega Slowbro at the beginning of June.

It's no secret that Mega Raids haven't been a huge hit with the Pokémon GO community. Personally, I believe that the lack of new Mega Raid content is due to the greater interest in Legendary raids and Shiny Pokémon. Summer is generally when we get a slew of major new content surrounding GO Fest, so it makes sense that Niantic is putting Mega Raids to the side a bit for the preferred features. When the game slows down a bit in the fall and winter, I believe we're going to see an uptick in Mega releases so Niantic can keep that content coming while saving the spicier releases for summer.

I expect we'll begin to get monthly Mega releases back in Pokémon GO starting in September, October latest. What's the next Mega that you'd like to see? Let us know in the comments below. Personally, I'd love Mega Lucario. A chance to catch a Shiny-capable Lucario without hatching an Egg to get Riolu is going to be fantastic.