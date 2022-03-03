Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raid Content For March 2022

Pokémon GO has announced its Mega Raid content for March 2022. This month sees a mixture of the original Kanto Starter Mega Evolutions as well as a nod to the arrival of Spring with Mega Lopunny. Let's take a look at what is coming this month.

Here is the complete Mega Raid offerings for March 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10AM: Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10AM: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at 10AM: Mega Charizard Y

If you are low on Mega Energy for any of these species, you can battle in raids to win enough of it to Mega Evolve your own Pokémon. This is especially worth it for Mega Charizard Y, which is quite overpowered and ranks high in many raid counters guides. Notably, every species available in Mega Raids can be encountered in their Shiny forms. These Shiny rates are well above the standard Shiny rate of approximately one in 500 in Pokémon GO with the odds being closer to one in 60. This is still not nearly as high of a Shiny rate as Shiny-capable Legendary Pokémon have in the game, so be aware of that when spending your raid passes.

Another major feature of Mega Raids is that when a Shiny form of a Mega-capable species is unlocked, it isn't just unlocked in Mega Raids but indeed any form of encounter. For example, Manectric can currently be found in the wild as a Season of Alola spawn. Manectric can be Shiny ever since it was unlocked in Mega Raids and indeed has that one in 60 rate even when encountered in the wild.

Stay tuned to Mega Raid Guides for each of these bosses right here at Bleeding Cool.