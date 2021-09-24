Pokémon GO Announces October 2021 Schedule With Halloween Event

The Halloween event is widely seen as the most exciting time of year in Pokémon GO. Niantic has announced details for this year's offerings along with the rest of their October 2021 schedule. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced their October 2021 schedule over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Movie tie-in event: From ​​Friday, October 1, 2021 to Sunday, October 10, 2021, the latest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, releasing globally on October 8 on Netflix! In celebration, the Mythical Pokémon Zarude will be making its Pokémon GO debut! You'll be able to encounter it by completing a free Special Research story—just be sure you log in during the event to claim the research. You can also look forward to lots of other in-game content inspired by the movie, including the return of Team Rocket members Jessie and James in Pokémon GO.

This is an event we already reported on from a previous announcement. This is the second time we've gotten a Secrets of the Jungle tie-in event. The first one gave us Shiny Celebi and now this one will release the first Galarian Mythical, also through Special Research. Unliked the Shiny Celebi Timed Research, this Special Research will not disappear for those who don't complete it during the event as long as it is started during the event.

Niantic's Birthday: In celebration of Niantic's birthday on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, log in to Pokémon GO to obtain a free box between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time on that day!

We have few details about this one. With this taking place during the Secrets of the Jungle tie-in event, it's looking like the free box may just be the only feature.

Now, what we've all been waiting for:

Pokémon GO Halloween returns: From Friday, October 15, 2021, to Sunday, October 31, 2021, costumed Pokémon will return for our annual spooky event! Look forward to costumed Pokémon appearing in the wild and a new Halloween-themed Special Research story. More details to come soon!

Again, very few details here. We do know from the raid boss announcement that Darkrai with the Charged Attack of Sludge Bomb will be the event's Raid Boss. Outside of that, all we have are theories. Here are mine:

New releases: Phantump and Pumpkaboo. Phantump appears on the current loading screen, so I'm positive about that one. I personally believe we will see it released as a pair with Pumpkaboo.

Shiny release: Litwick. Many predict this will get a Community Day in the future, and it may, but I think it's time for its Shiny.

Other features: I'm sure we'll get Spiritomb encounterable in multiple ways so people can Shiny hunt. I predict we'll also see another research and perhaps even tasks for players to earn another Galarian Yamask encounter.

What do you think is to come in this year's Halloween 2021 event? Leave your Pokémon GO predictions in the comments below.