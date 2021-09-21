Pokémon GO To Release Galarian Mythical Zarude In October

The Galarian Mythical Pokémon Zarude will be arriving in Pokémon GO next month as part of an event tying into the new movie, Secrets of the Jungle. Let's get into the details.

Date & Time : Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Mythical release : Zarude will be released as a tie-in to the film, in which this Mythical Pokémon is heavily featured. This Special Research will be obtainable only during the Secrets of the Jungle event but it will not be a Timed Research, meaning that it can be completed at any time. Zarude, known as the "Rogue Monkey Pokémon," is a Dark- and Grass-type Mythical.

Wild spawns: Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, and Dwebble. Larvitar will be featured as a rare spawn.

Costumed Pokémon feature: Explorer Pikachu returns to Pokémon GO as a wild spawn. It will indeed be capable to be Shiny.

Raid features: Tier One: Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, Rufflet. Tier Three: Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, Flygon. Tier Five & Mega Raids: These will not be tied to the event, and the October 2021 Legendary and Mega Raid features have yet to be announced. Stay tuned for upcoming updates.

The return of Jessie & James: Jessie and James will be returning to Pokémon GO in their Meowth Balloon starting with the event, but it'll be a short run. They will leave once again on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. There is no word on which Shadow Pokémon they will have this time.

Field Research tasks from PokéStops: These will lead to encounters with Rufflet, Audio, and more.

These will lead to encounters with Rufflet, Audio, and more. Free Avatar items: Adventure Hat and the Wailmer Water Bottle.

Regarding the film, Niantic posted:

Be sure to watch Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix after it releases globally on Friday, October 8, 2021. For more information on the film, please see here.