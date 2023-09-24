Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, halloween, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces October 2023 Events Including Halloween

Pokémon GO has announced its slate of content for October 2023 events including Halloween 2023 Part 1 and 2, Guzzlord in Raids, & more.

Niantic has announced the full slate of Pokémon GO content for October 2023. In future pieces, I will break down the relevance of each of these sections. For now, let's take in the entire info dump together, which includes the Shiny release of Guzzlord, Halloween-themed events, Spotlight Hours, and more.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

September 27th – October 2nd, 2023: Out to Play

Out to Play October 5th – October 9th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

As-of-yet unannounced event October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023: Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring

Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Sableye, can be Shiny

Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

