Pokémon GO Announces October 2023 Events Including Halloween
Pokémon GO has announced its slate of content for October 2023 events including Halloween 2023 Part 1 and 2, Guzzlord in Raids, & more.
Niantic has announced the full slate of Pokémon GO content for October 2023. In future pieces, I will break down the relevance of each of these sections. For now, let's take in the entire info dump together, which includes the Shiny release of Guzzlord, Halloween-themed events, Spotlight Hours, and more.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:
- September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)
- October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)
- October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)
- ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays
The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday,October 4th, 2023:Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)
- Wednesday, October 11th, 2023: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)
- Wednesday,October 18th, 2023:Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)
- Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:
- September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir
- October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar
- October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:
- September 27th – October 2nd, 2023: Out to Play
- October 5th – October 9th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event
- October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend
- October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival
- October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day
- October 21st, 2023: Incense Day
- October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1
- October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:
- Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023: Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring
- Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy, can be Shiny
- Sableye, can be Shiny
- Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny
- Larvitar, can be Shiny
- Bagon, can be Shiny
