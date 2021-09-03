Pokémon GO Announces Psychic Spectacular 2021 With Inkay Release

Pokémon GO has announced the details of the first event happening during the Season of Mischief. The Psychic Spectacular 2021 begins next week and will include the release of the highly anticipated Kalos Pokémon Inkay. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the following details over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Date + Time Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Note that this means we're essentially going a week without a major overarching event. We do have the Hoopa's Arrival Event on Sunday, but that's a one-day hitter. This is because Niantic has set a pattern of event-free seasonal launches so that trainers can get a sense of the season's standard spawns.

Features Inkay and its Evolution, Malamar, will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Inkay will evolve only under unique circumstances. Trainers who have journeyed through the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y may have an inkling as to what those circumstances might be!

This seems to confirm that trainers will need to evolve Inkay in Pokémon GO the same way that they did in the original games: by turning their phone upside down.

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story, Misunderstood Mischief, will unlock. Something's got Psychic-type Pokémon all worked up, and they're appearing more often in the wild! Sounds like the perfect opportunity to learn more about them. You never know—we might learn more about Hoopa as well!

This bit at the end makes me think that we'll get another page of the 16-part Special Research. Stay tuned for news on that because if that is the case, Bleeding Cool will follow up with a breakdown of the new tasks and rewards added to the 16-pager.

Psychic-type Pokémon like Abra, Drowzee, Gothita, Solosis, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild! If you're lucky, you might encounter others like Elgyem and Inkay.

Inkay, great. No Shiny release, ehhhhhhh. These spawns do seem otherwise pretty dull, so this could truly be a "Get the Dex entry and keep it moving" style of event.

Psychic-type Pokémon will be appearing in raids throughout the event. Staryu (which evolves into the Psychic-type Pokémon Starmie), Chimecho, Bronzor, Espurr, and Inkay will be appearing in one-star raids. Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Medicham, and Metagross will be appearing in three-star raids. Lugia will continue to appear in five-star raids. Mega Slowbro will continue to appear in Mega Raids.

I'm very interested to learn more about Chimecho's Shiny rate. It could very well be the standard one in 500, but it is a rare spawn… which means it could have that same boosted rate that species like Lapras and Scyther enjoy. This is something I'll definitely be looking into as the event carries on.

By completing themed Field Research tasks, you can encounter event-themed Pokémon like Woobat, Inkay, and more.

Take a snapshot once a day for a surprise!

Bleeding Cool will report what this snapshot is as the event begins. Stay tuned for more Pokémon GO coverage, fellow trainers!