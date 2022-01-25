Pokémon GO Announces Shiny Espurr As February 2022 Breakthrough

Shiny Espurr is coming to Pokémon GO on February 1st. To celebrate, Espurr will also be February 2022's Research Breakthrough reward, so be sure not to claim your Onix so you can get a Shiny-capable cat on the first of the month. Let's get into the details.

Here's what you need to know about February 2022's features in Pokémon GO:

Espurr as the Research Breakthrough: Starting Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1 PM Pacific until Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1 PM Pacific (GMT −8), Espurr will be the weekly Research Breakthrough. It will now be available in its Shiny form for the first time.

February Spotlight Hours : These will include: February 1: Litleo with double XP for evolving Pokémon February 8: Spritzee with double Catch Stardust February 15: Koffing with double Catch XP February 22: Voltorb with double Catch Candy

: These will include: Visual change coming to Gyms and PokéStops : Niantic announced this new aesthetic feature, writing: "A new visual update will be released in February for Gyms and PokéStops. These in-game locations will now be visually different depending on whether you are within 40 m, within 80 m, or out of range of the location."

In addition to this, the game is also gearing up for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto later in February. In the new blog entry, Niantic writes:

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will be live! In addition to the free experience, Trainers can purchase a ticket for the exclusive ticketed experience. Celebrate Pokémon Gold and [Silver] in a whole new way! In the [ticketed version], Trainers will choose between the Gold Version and Silver Version event experiences, each with version-exclusive Pokémon! Complete event-exclusive Special Research, and test your Pokémon-collection skills to receive an encounter with Celebi that knows a special attack. Trading with a friend who chose the other version will be important […]

Stay tuned for more information on Pokémon GO's raids coming in February 2022.