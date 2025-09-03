Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scopely, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Announces the Next Season: Tales of Transformation

The new Tales of Transformation season will task Pokémon GO players with completing a quest to transform Keldeo to its Resolute Form.

Article Summary Tales of Transformation season runs September to December 2025, focusing on form changes and Mega Evolutions.

Unlock Resolute Form Keldeo via Special Research; new Mega Evolutions and Applin splits debut this season.

Wild spawns, Egg hatches, and Raid Bosses feature new Pokémon and shiny opportunities throughout the season.

Community Days, max battles with Gigantamax forms, Level 80 cap, and new weekly social challenges arrive.

The newly announced Tales of Transformation season will see Pokémon GO focus on form changes, Mega Evolution, and Gigantamax forms from September until the beginning of September. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Tales of Transformation season in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: September 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. – December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time

September 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. – December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: Resolute Form Keldeo: A season-long Special Research will enable Trainers to unlock this new form for Keldeo. Trainers who have already caught Keldeo will earn Keldeo Candy through this questline, while those who have not already caught Keldeo will be able to through the Special Research. Like previous season-long questlines, new pages of tasks will be unlocked as the season progresses. The Tales of Transformation Special Research will be available to claim from Tuesday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time. New Mega Evolutions: Mega Sharpedo, Mega Metagross, and Mega Camerupt will be released during this season. Mega Sharpedo will be the focus of a Raid Day event. Raid Day events will follow for the other two. Dipplin and Hydrapple, another split in the Applin evolutionary path, will be released during the season. Duraludon

Wild Spawns: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Dreepy.

Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Dreepy. Seasonal bonuses: Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching a five-star Raid Boss during a Raid Hour Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon One additional Candy when trading Pokémon Increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak Increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak Increased XP from going up a Friendship level

Eggs: 2 KM: September: Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Treecko (can be Shiny), Azurill (can be Shiny), Wynaut (can be Shiny), and more. October: Charmander (can be Shiny), Togepi (can be Shiny), Torchic (can be Shiny), Chingling (can be Shiny), and more. November: Squirtle (can be Shiny), Mudkip (can be Shiny), Bonsly (can be Shiny), Happiny (can be Shiny), and more. 5 KM: September: Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny), Pichu (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), and more. October: Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny), Budew (can be Shiny), Munchlax (can be Shiny), and more. November: Alolan Vulpix (can be Shiny), Tyrogue (can be Shiny), Mantyke (can be Shiny), and more. 7 KM Eggs: Alolan Rattata (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Galarian Farfetch'd (can be Shiny), Hisuian Qwilfish (can be Shiny), and more. 7 KM Eggs from Matteo's Gift Exchange will feature Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb (can be Shiny), and more. 10 KM Eggs: September: Mawile (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), and more. October: Absol (can be Shiny), Bagon (can be Shiny), and more. November: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), and more. Adventure Sync Rewards: Aerodactyl (can be Shiny), Druddigon (can be Shiny), Tinkatink, and more.

Raids: Shadow Groudon will appear in Shadow Raids for the first time

Max Battles: Gigantamax Garbodor will be introduced Dynamax Duraludon will be introduced

Other details: Community Days will be hosted on September 14th featuring Flabébé, October 12th, and November 30th. The new leveling system will be introuced on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, rebalancing the current system and allowing trainers to work toward Level 80. Weekly Challenges. Niantic writes: "This Season, a new way to connect and earn rewards is coming: weekly challenges! This social feature allows you to team up with up to three other Trainers to take on a group challenge each week. Complete the challenge to earn rewards and XP while growing your Friendship level. You can start a group with Trainers on your Friend List, no matter where they are, or get matched with other Trainers from around the world as a new way to discover friends. Keep an eye out for a new tab next to your profile page!" Research Breakthrough encounters: Alakazam (can be Shiny), Aggron (can be Shiny), Frigibax (can be Shiny), Sinistea, Morpeko, and Dreepy.



