Pokémon GO Announces World Championship Event 2022

The next event happening in Pokémon GO will tie into the Pokémon World Championship. This competitive event is going down in London, England, from August 18th-21st, 2022 and it will include Niantic's hit game. The event will be streamed beginning at 9:00 a.m. UTC on the Pokémon GO Twitch channel. Let's take a look at how this tie-in event will impact the game.

Here's what the 2022 Pokémon World Championships event will bring to Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New Costumed Pokémon: World Championships 2022 Pikachu will be released. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Event Music: Music inspired by Victory Road will play during PVP bouts in the GO Battle League.

Trainers on the map: You can fight Trainers with Pokémon teams inspired by Regional Champions at PokéStops. This is one of the rare times we have seen this outside of a ticketed event. I believe the last time Trainers appeared on the map outside of a paid feature was the Fashion Week event last year.

GO Battle League Bonuses: 20 GO Battle League sets will be available daily, meaning you can battle a whopping 100 times. Triple Stardust from GO Battle League win rewards

Timed Research: Complete this by the end of the event to receive an Elite Fast TM, an Elite Charged TM, and encounters with World Championships 2022 Pikachu.

Wild Spawns: Nidoran♀, Mankey, Machop, Mudkip, Sableye, Meditite, Swablu, Spheal, Croagunk, and Dewpider. Scraggy and Galarian Stunfisk will be rare spawns.

Raids Tier One: World Championships 2022 Pikachu, Galarian Farfetch'd, Marill, Barboach, Timburr, Scraggy. All can be Shiny except Scraggy. Tier Three: Primeape, Lickitung, Skarmory Tier Five: Zacian, Zamazenta Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro

Field Research Encounters : Bulbasaur, Rhyhorn, Gastly, Magikarp, Chikorita, Galarian Zigzagoon, Beldum, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Fletchling.

Community Day attacks : The following attacks will be available through evolution: Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior with the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker. Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar with the Charged Attack Shadow Punch. Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados with the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Evolve Metang to get a Metagross with the Charged Attack Meteor Mash. Evolve Fletchinder to get a Talonflame with the Fast Attack Incinerate.

: The following attacks will be available through evolution: