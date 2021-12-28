Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Master Classic Meta Dec. 2021

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the final few days of the special Holiday Cup. The special cup Master League Classic allows any Pokémon with any CP but bans species that have been powered up past Level 40 with Candy XP. Let's take a look at the meta for the Master League Classic.

Pokémon GO image. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:

  1. Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch
  2. Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
  3. Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  4. Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
  5. Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
  6. Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
  7. Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power
  8. Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
  9. Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
  10. Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind
  11. Zarude: Vine Whip, Dark Pulse, Power Whip
  12. Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
  13. Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Crunch
  14. Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  15. Shadow Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
  16. Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor
  17. Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough
  18. Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
  19. Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  20. Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze

The following species made the Top 20 the last time that GO Battle League featured Master League Classic in Pokémon GO. They have now slipped from the Top 20, but would still be great choices for those looking to build a team:

  • Aria Forme Meloetta: Confusion, Psyshock, Thunder
  • Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane

When powering species up for Master League Classic, be sure not to power them up past Level 40 or they will no longer be permitted into this limited cup in Pokémon GO.

