Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Master Classic Meta Dec. 2021

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the final few days of the special Holiday Cup. The special cup Master League Classic allows any Pokémon with any CP but bans species that have been powered up past Level 40 with Candy XP. Let's take a look at the meta for the Master League Classic.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Zarude: Vine Whip, Dark Pulse, Power Whip Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Crunch Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Shadow Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze

The following species made the Top 20 the last time that GO Battle League featured Master League Classic in Pokémon GO. They have now slipped from the Top 20, but would still be great choices for those looking to build a team:

Aria Forme Meloetta: Confusion, Psyshock, Thunder

Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane

When powering species up for Master League Classic, be sure not to power them up past Level 40 or they will no longer be permitted into this limited cup in Pokémon GO.