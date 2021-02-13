Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part 2: Top Master League Meta

The second half of GO Battle League Season Six has now switched over from Ultra League to Master League in Pokémon GO. Master League removes the limits on the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League battles.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Master League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat Shadow Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake

If you find yourself limited by the amount of Legendaries in the Master League, there is also the Master League Premier Cup. It runs concurrently with Master League and removes Legendaries and Mythical Pokémon from the picture, allowing for a more diverse meta. Stay tuned for a piece on the top Pokémon to use in Master League Premier Cup.

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.