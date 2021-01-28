Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part 2: Top Ultra League Meta

The second half of GO Battle League Season Six has now switched over from Great League to Ultra League in Pokémon GO. Ultra League limits the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts to 2500. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League battles.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Great League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Registeel (powered up with Candy XL): Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon) Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake) Umbreon: Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Meganium (powered up with Candy XL): Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Lapras (powered up with Candy XL): Ice Shard, Surf Ice Beam Perrserker (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play Steelix (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Earthquake Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Drifblim (powered up with Candy XL): Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Alolan Ninetails (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.