Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 Part 2: Master League Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is winding down in Pokémon GO and currently features one final run of league-specific gameplay before opening up all leagues next week. Right now, Master League, which features no limit on a Pokémon CP, is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League battles during this second half of GO Battle League Season Seven.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Master League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Dragonite (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Shadow Snorlax (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Super Power Shadow Dragonite (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Garchomp (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Outrage, Earthquake Melmetal (powered up with Candy XL): Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Togekiss (powered up with Candy XL): Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Therian Forme Landorus (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Superpower, Stone Edge Snorlax (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake Incarnate Forme Landorus (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Shadow Mamoswine (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Excadrill (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide Mamoswine (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Swampert (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Goodra (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Muddy Water, Draco Meteor

Wow. This is by far the biggest shift I've seen to a League's meta mid-season. The addition of Goodra shakes things up, and the chance to earn Candy XL for different species has made Dragonite shoot to the top while Swampert has fallen way down in the ranks. Zekrom, Palkia, Origin Forme Giratina, and Groudon remain the only species who have made the list without a Candy XL power-up in Pokémon GO.