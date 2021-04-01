Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Top Master League Classic Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is now running in Pokémon GO. Ultra League has concluded for now, and Master League Classic, which is a variant of Master League where Pokémon powered up with Candy XL aren't permitted, is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League Classic battles right now.

According to PvPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Master League Classic choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overhead Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Shadow Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PvP meta.

Unfortunately, the normally present Master League Premier Cup is not currently active. Hopefully, it'll return in Season Eight to keep PvP dynamic in Pokémon GO. As for now, the standard Master League and the Great League are also currently live.