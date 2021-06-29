Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Master Classic Meta June 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League and Master League Classic, both of which have no CP limit. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for the Master League Classic.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak

The Master League Classic in Pokémon GO has, for all of 2021, seemingly replaced the Master League Premier Cup. I find this to be a shame considering how much more the same this is when compared to the Master League standard. At least this time around, Niantic has also included the Elemental Cup, a totally new offering, to give more variety.