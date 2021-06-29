Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Master Classic Meta June 2021
GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League and Master League Classic, both of which have no CP limit. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for the Master League Classic.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
- Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
- Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind
- Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power
- Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
- Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
The Master League Classic in Pokémon GO has, for all of 2021, seemingly replaced the Master League Premier Cup. I find this to be a shame considering how much more the same this is when compared to the Master League standard. At least this time around, Niantic has also included the Elemental Cup, a totally new offering, to give more variety.