Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku Cards: Ultra Instinct SR

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates one of the most iconic moments of Super.

In the past, transformations often happened for the first time on screen in Dragon Ball.

Goku's transformation into a Super Saiyan for the first time remains one of the most iconic moments in all of anime.

The same is true for Gohan's ascension to Super Saiyan 2 in his memorable and emotional battle against Cell.

Super Saiyan 3 took a turn, as Goku achieved this form off-screen, surprising both his enemies and the viewers when he showed what it means to go even further beyond.

Super Saiyan God was achieved via ritual on screen for the first time, and then both Goku and Vegeta achieved Super Saiyan Blue off-screen. The same goes for Golden Frieza, who unlocked his new transformation between scenes.

This makes Goku's mastering of Ultra Instinct which finally led to this silver-haired transformation, in my mind, the most significant on-screen achievement of a new form since Gohan's Super Saiyan 2.

